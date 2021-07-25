Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

