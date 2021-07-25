Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,148 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

