Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2,912.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Quidel by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $150.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.87. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.