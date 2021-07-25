Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 244 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $91.76 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.