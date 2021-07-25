iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $207,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 173,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.