Morgan Stanley Acquires 44,316 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.84% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $198,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $203.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $146.51 and a twelve month high of $203.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

