State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

AVB opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $230.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

