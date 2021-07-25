Stephens Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,833.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,464.33. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

