Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

