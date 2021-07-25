The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $333.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.75 and a fifty-two week high of $333.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

