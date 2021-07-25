Earnest Partners LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $354.70 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $172.91 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

