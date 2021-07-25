Earnest Partners LLC Sells 173,345 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,345 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

