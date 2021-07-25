Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 271.4%.

KRP opened at $11.75 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $711.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

