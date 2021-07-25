Mysterium Hits Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $7,413.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

