MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $84.47 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,336.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.73 or 0.06263649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.01310124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00364971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00138614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.00604290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00368861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.00285567 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

