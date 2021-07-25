Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 241,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $221,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

