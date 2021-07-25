Morgan Stanley Has $235.13 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Humana worth $235,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock opened at $471.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.