Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,246 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,609,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $208.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

