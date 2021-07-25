Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $265,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

