Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,567 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV opened at $69.12 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.