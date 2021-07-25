Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 282,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 550,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

BKR opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

