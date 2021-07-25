Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

