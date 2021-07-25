Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 17,636 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,871,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 926,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,882,000 after acquiring an additional 153,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

