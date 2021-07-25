Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.30 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

