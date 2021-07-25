73,455 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,772,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.