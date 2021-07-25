Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,659 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

