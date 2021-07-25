MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $453.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

