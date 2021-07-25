AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.19-176.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.93 billion.AT&T also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AT&T stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.