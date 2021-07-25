Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 339,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 83,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 141,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period.

Shares of GSSC opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $66.18.

