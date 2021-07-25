NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 60.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SP stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

