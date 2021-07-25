NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DDS opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.33.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

