Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 1,600,000 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,027,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.60% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 101,477 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $10,087,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $39.88 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on KL. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

