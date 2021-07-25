NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 68,103 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,103 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.