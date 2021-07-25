Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 288,174 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invitae were worth $51,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $1,782,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $9,646,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 117.1% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $3,936,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

