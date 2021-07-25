Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,462 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of ResMed worth $44,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $259.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $260.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

