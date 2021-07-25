Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9,386.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $38,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $381.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $381.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.