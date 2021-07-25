Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.58 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

