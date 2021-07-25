Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -24.33% -0.27% -0.09% IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Asure Software and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.60 -$16.31 million $0.05 179.20 IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 205.33 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -8.20

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asure Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asure Software beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

