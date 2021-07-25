Millennium Management LLC Has $28.82 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,016 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

NYSE:WH opened at $69.80 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.