Millennium Management LLC Acquires 400,988 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $32,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

