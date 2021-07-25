Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $30,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

