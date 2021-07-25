NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,960 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

SJR opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.