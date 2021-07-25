NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $158.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

