ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$10.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.01. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$10.18.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.606543 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -78.78%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

