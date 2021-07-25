Brokerages Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target at $24.82

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OCDX opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

