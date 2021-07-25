39,700 Shares in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

