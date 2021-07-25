Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $396,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.