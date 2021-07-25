Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $925,000 Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

