Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.47 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

