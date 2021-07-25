Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $999,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

